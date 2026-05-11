Banned routers and drones in the US still get updates until 2029

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The Federal Communications Commission in the US added drones and drone components to its Covered List of communications equipment and services that pose national security concerns back in December 2025. A few months later routers manufactured outside of the US were added to the list, but were allowed an exception that affected routers would receive updates at least through March 1st, 2027. This has now been extended to 2029.

According to Engadget, the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) posted an announcement on May 8th, that affected routers and drones will be able to receive "software and firmware updates that mitigate harm to US consumers", until January 1st, 2029.

So... consumers can still use those banned products for several years, but of course they can't buy new banned products anymore.