BAFTA gives a glimpse of Games in Concert tour, which will offer six dates across May and June

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Late last year, BAFTA revealed that it would be getting into the business of video game concerts by hosting an event in 2026 featuring a ton of exciting and beloved soundtracks from a variety of major titles. This is known as the Games in Concert Tour and recently it began its proceedings by hosting a London premiere show at the Royal Festival Hall in the British capital. With this being said, BAFTA has now shared a video giving a taste of what the concert offers attending fans.

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With the premiere in the books, all eyes are now on the incoming dates for the event, which will see six more shows planned between late May and early June. The various shows will happen up and down the UK, with the firm dates and venues shown below.



Gateshead, The Glasshouse - May 23



Bristol, Beacon - May 31



Edinburgh, Usher Hall - June 4



Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall - June 5



Birmingham, Symphony Hall - June 6



Manchester, Aviva Studios - June 7



All of the shows besides the Gateshead and Bristol options are performed by the BBC Philharmonic & London Voices, with the other two performed by the Royal Northern Sinfonia & London Voices and Welsh National Opera Orchestra & London Voices, respectively. All of the shows are conducted by Adrian Ronda Sampayo.

For those wondering which games will be featured at the show, the following will be performed at some point.



Helldivers 2 by Wilbert Roget, II



Fallout 4 by Inon Zur



Disco Elysium by Sea Power



Ori and the Will of the Wisps by Gareth Coker



Returnal by Bobby Krlic



Uncharted 2: Among Thieves by Greg Edmonson



Far Cry 4 by Cliff Martinez



Virginia by Lyndon Holland



Everybody's Gone to the Rapture by Jessica Curry



Baldur's Gate 3 by Borislav Slavov



Hitman: Contracts by Jesper Kyd



Tomb Raider: Legend by Troels Brun Folmann



Assassin's Creed by Jesper Kyd



Cuphead by Kris Maddigan



Journey by Austin Wintory



Tickets for the events are on-sale from a starting price of £34.50. You can snag a ticket over here.