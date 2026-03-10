Baby Yoda won't speak in The Mandalorian & Grogu either

HQ

After the revelation of a certain paternity in the original trilogy, it is probably in the TV series The Mandalorian that we find the second-best twist in the Star Wars universe. We are, of course, talking about the character who was long known as Baby Yoda, and who remains a great mystery.

Today, we know that the character is named Grogu and is a powerhouse when it comes to using the Force, but we don't know much more than that. One explanation for this is, of course, that Grogu is not particularly talkative and doesn't say a single word. And it seems that this will remain the case for quite some time. This was revealed by former Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy in an interview with Variety.

When talking about the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, in which Din Djarin and Grogu embark on their greatest adventure yet, she explains:

"Another perfect example of a character that has to emote and you have to feel connected to, and he never speaks a word."

She confirms that this also applies to the feature film, so anyone hoping to hear Grogu speak in a baby voice and say sentences in random order like Yoda will have to keep waiting.

The Mandalorian & Grogu, with a star-studded cast, will premiere in theaters on May 22. In addition to Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, we also find Hollywood celebrities such as Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. Something to look forward to, perhaps?