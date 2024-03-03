Auli'l Cravalho confirmed to return for Moana 2

HQ

When Disney announced (out of the blue) that Moana would be getting a sequel and that it was slated to make its arrival in cinemas as soon as this November, on the 27th to be exact, many questions started to be raised about who will be starring in the animated follow-up.

Dwayne Johnson was soon confirmed to be back as Maui, but while the announcement trailer (as you can see below) featured what seemed to be the voice of Moana voice actor Auli'l Cravalho, she was yet to be confirmed for the sequel. Until now.

Deadline has reported that Cravalho will reprise her role in the sequel that was originally planned as a Disney+ series before getting the upgrade to a full theatrical release. The casting was confirmed by Cravalho in an Instagram story.

Surprisingly, Cravalho will not be portraying Moana in the live action remake of the original film when that debuts in 2025, leaving the question as to who will take on the titular role for that project.