Moana 2 lands in cinemas this November

In a rather surprising turn of events, Disney has just confirmed that by the end of the year, we'll have been able to head to cinemas to watch the Moana sequel. Moana 2, as it's simply known, is slated to debut in theatres on November 27, 2024, and with that date now locked in, a short teaser for the film and a first image have both been shared.

The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr. this time, while Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancica producing music this time, taking over duties from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Auli'i Cravalho is expected to reprise her role as Moana, and likewise is Dwayne Johnson as Maui.

As for the plot for the movie, the synopsis is as follows: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Are you excited for more Moana?