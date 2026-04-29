Audi shows off wild new China-only EV SUV

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Okay, so "AUDI" actually isn't "Audi" as we know it, but rather a China-only sub brand, that, to date, has launched just one model. It's a very different design language though, and one that many would want to see implemented elsewhere.

Now, they've unveiled their second model (through Top Gear), the AUDI E7X, a full-size electric SUV which measures over five meters in length. Not only that, it's thoroughly a high-end animal, offering a rear-wheel-drive version with around 402 horsepower, or an all-wheel-drive variant at 671 horsepower, and a 0-100 kilometers an hour in 3.9 seconds.

It runs a 900-volt architecture, and an estimated range (using China's CLTC-standard) of 750 kilometers. Inside there's a 27" panoramic front-display, and a four-seat "executive layout".

Audi has yet to comment on whether "AUDI" models eventually will make their way into different markets, but it doesen't appear likely, currently. You can see the model below: