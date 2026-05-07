Audi has built a new V16 supercar

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Meet the Lucca, a brand-new V16 supercar by Audi, yet it's actually a sort of tribute to the 1935 car of the same name, built by Audi (then Auto Union) to beat Mercedes' in a land speed record race, where it achieved an astonishing 326 kilometres per hour.

Back then, the inspiration came from Grand Prix cars of the time, and Audi has used that silhouette to make this updated Lucca, fit with a 6.0 litre supercharged V16 producing 520 horsepower.

As per Top Gear, it only weighs a ton, and is built to go fast in a straight line. It's obviously a one-off commissioned by Audio Tradition, and it took three years together with Crosthwaite & Gardiner to build.

You can see it below.