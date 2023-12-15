Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart sends us to candyland in the Trapped in Limbo DLC

The second story DLC for the game releases on the 6th of February.

Atomic Heart has just released a new gameplay trailer for its second story expansion, Trapped in Limbo. Following on from one of the base game's endings, as you can probably guess from the name, this DLC sees us trapped in limbo.

In Atomic Heart, limbo looks like a pretty chilled place full of sweet treats. Don't worry, you'll still be able to shoot plenty of enemies in this DLC, with most of them looking like strange, brightly coloured creatures with massive heads.

It's a bit weirder than the game's last DLC, but if you're itching for a return to Mundfish's post-apocalyptic world, you can check it out on the 6th of February. While you wait, why not read our review of the base game and the first DLC, Annihilation Instinct?

