Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart gets Annihilation Instinct expansion in August

Explore new areas, fight new enemies with two new weapons and use the ability to slow down time to truly deal some damage.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mundfish has teased some of the new environments and enemies that await us in Atomic Heart's first expansion for a while, so now it's time for a blowout.

This in the form of a reveal trailer that reveals Atomic Heart's Annihilation Instinct expansion will launch of the 2nd of August. It also gives us a far better look at the Mendeleev Complex and its surrounding swamps, the cool enemies, two new weapons and even an ability that allows us to slow down time. new enemies and take them down using two new cunning weapons.

HQ
Atomic Heart

Related texts

0
Atomic HeartScore

Atomic Heart
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Mundfish is taking a crack at a BioShock-style game with this action-heavy title set in an alternate Soviet Union.



Loading next content