Atomic Heart gets Annihilation Instinct expansion in August

Mundfish has teased some of the new environments and enemies that await us in Atomic Heart's first expansion for a while, so now it's time for a blowout.

This in the form of a reveal trailer that reveals Atomic Heart's Annihilation Instinct expansion will launch of the 2nd of August. It also gives us a far better look at the Mendeleev Complex and its surrounding swamps, the cool enemies, two new weapons and even an ability that allows us to slow down time. new enemies and take them down using two new cunning weapons.