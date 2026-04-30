Atomfall is being adapted into a television series, Fleabag and The Assassin producers to write the project

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Atomfall may only be a new IP, with the Rebellion-made game debuting on PC and consoles last year, but it has caught the attention of the many who have played the game. To this end, it has now been revealed that the project has been selected as the next game to be adapted into a television series, with Rebellion attached as a key producing force.

As is explained in a press release, we're told that the Atomfall show will be co-produced between Rebellion and TV production company Two Brothers. Rebellion founders, Jason and Chris Kingsley, are attached as executive producers, alongside Rogue Trooper's Ben Smith, while Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers are tied to the show as writers and executive producers too, with this latter pair known for being producers and writers on Fleabag, The Assassin, The Tourist, and more.

Speaking about turning Atomfall into a TV series, Rebellion's Jason and Chris Kingsley explain the following: "We are delighted to be partnering with Two Brothers to bring the world of Atomfall to television. Harry and Jack demonstrated a clear love for Atomfall and talked about their own particular endings when they were playing the game. It is always exciting to work with people who share the same passion for creating and telling great stories and we are sure that this partnership will help to deliver a television series that will delight fans of the game and beyond."

We're told that the TV series will "expand on the game's mythology while remaining faithful to its tone, themes and British roots." There is no word as to when the show is expected to arrive, as this announcement seems to be very early in the project's development.