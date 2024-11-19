At what time can you start playing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl?

HQ

We know that many of you are eager to play S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which releases on November 20 - in other words, tomorrow. But... that doesn't mean you can skip school or call in sick to start exploring the forbidden zone in the game.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl won't be released at midnight, and social media is now revealing the details. For most of Europe, it will premiere at 17:00 CET, while the UK can get started at 16:00 GMT and Eastern Europe (including Finland and the game's home country, Ukraine) at 18:00 EET.

Check out the image below for details, and be sure to pre-load the huge game (around 144 gigabytes for Xbox Series S/X) today so you can get started quickly.