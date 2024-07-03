Asus Rog Swift OLED PG27AQDM 27"

While the step to getting a TV with HDR and 4K resolution felt like a big one, there was an even bigger leap for me personally. This was when I got an OLED TV and when the popular C model from LG landed in the home, a whole new world opened up. Suddenly colours felt right and then of course black was actually black, for real. Today I feel terribly picky about image quality and when I look at a screen that is not OLED, it simply feels like something is wrong.

With Asus' new monitor, it's time for me to finally try my first OLED computer screen and it doesn't take long before I realise that it has created a problem. A pure luxury problem, though. Because now my other monitors that I've used for a bunch of years now feel way too bad even though I've been so happy with their performance.

Because the picture here is, of course, furiously good. But let's hold off on that and start at the right end. Anyone who has brought home a gadget of this kind knows that the feeling of unpacking something is part of the whole experience. There's really nothing that makes the unpacking here particularly unique, but I can appreciate such a simple detail as the fact that the included cables are in a small bag. We then quickly jump to the screen design where the screen at its narrowest point almost feels so scary to touch for fear of breaking off a corner. Fortunately, it feels well-built and luxurious. We find a bunch of ports on the bottom; two HDMI, one Displayport and you can connect the screen to your computer via a USB port and thus get a small hub with two ports on the screen. I would have liked to see a USB-C port included here as well. Finally, there is also a socket for headphones and the screen has no built-in speakers, but that's not something I've ever cared about when it comes to screens.

The only thing I don't really like about the design is its stand. Sure it allows a smooth turn but it feels plastic, clumsy and not very luxurious. There is a small slot where you can place your mobile phone but unfortunately the base just feels a bit too big. However, the stand itself is very good when it comes to turning, tilting and raising. I would have liked the small hole you can pull cables through to be placed a little higher up, but that's just a small detail. Turning, tilting, raising and lowering the screen works great. I also want to mention that the little lever used to navigate the clear interface is much better than on many screens I've tried where buttons made it a mess to click around. It is also possible to download software and manage all that via the computer mouse, which may be preferable if you are in there for some reason and change more frequently.

To round off the talk about design, we have a large logo on the back of the screen that you can change the light on. It gives a nice and luxurious impression but doesn't really fulfil any major function when it comes to illuminating the back or so.

Talking about the picture of an OLED screen is what you want most, after looking at a number of tests, watching films and playing games, there is no doubt that we get everything we can expect. The blackness is (of course) perfect, the colours are wonderful. Are there any minor drawbacks? Yes, you can always wish for more brightness and for writing this is not the ideal screen. After all, it's a screen for gaming, primarily, and at 240 Hz, it's as smooth and nice as it needs to be. Worth noting though is that this frame rate is only reached via the Display port as via HDMI it is limited to 144 Hz and the two HDMI ports are also 2.0. But since the resolution of the screen is 1440p, it does not really matter even if it limits mainly if you intend to connect a console via HDMI.

We have a 0.03ms response time (GtG) and what Asus claims is the screen's biggest selling point: the world's first "glossy OLED" screen. The glossy surface increases the brightness and perception of the image, and something as simple as firing up an animated screensaver via the Wallpaper Engine provides almost three-dimensional depth. Despite playing on an OLED TV for the past few years, it's still a slightly surreal feeling, even today, to compare a game or movie on a different screen and be struck by how much more impressive the blacks and colours are on an OLED screen. You get incredibly spoiled and it's hard to get used to the blackness and the amazing colours when you go to look at something else.

Asus has also packed in a range of technologies to keep the screen cool and prevent burn-in, which some people still consider to be the format's biggest drawback. Of course, the technology behind all these features is not something you actually experience. But at least it makes you feel safe that the risk of burn-in is minimised.

If you compare in terms of price with other OLED screens, there are definitely models for a little less. But I would say that the prices in this segment are quite similar overall and you simply have to compare the characteristics of the different screens. There's really not much negative to say about the features or the image here that is negative at all. Sure, the foot feels a little too big and I personally wish it was also available in a larger size but that hardly makes this screen worse in any way. All in all, we have a fantastic screen and as Fredrik said in his review of the Samsung Odyssey G6: When these screens have dropped a few thousand dollars in price, the high price tag does not remain as the expensive obstacle it can certainly be for many. Then, of course, a screen like this becomes even more relevant for a purchase. Because once you've been spoilt with OLED, nothing else comes close in terms of image quality.