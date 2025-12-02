Asus ROG Azoth 96 HE

£275 is definitely an absurd price for a keyboard. We can easily agree on that, and it will feature as a fairly consistent point of criticism throughout this review. But at the same time, we live in a reality where these do exist , indisputably. The same goes for headsets costing £450, or even gaming mice at almost the same price as the keyboard we are looking at today. So even though it will affect the verdict, I find it far more interesting to find out what you actually get from Asus when you shell out for the big gold medal and turn on your brand new ROG Azoth 96 HE.

This 96% layout keyboard (which means you get full size but in as compact a form as possible) feels like it is made of solid metal - and in part it is. Underneath the PBT-moulded caps, we find Asus' own ROG HFX V2 magnetic switches, which can be adjusted from 0.1-3.5 millimetres and activate their own ROG Hall sensor. There is also Bluetooth, wired and 8K polling rate wireless "SpeedNova" connectivity, and four separate so-called "PORON" layers ensure shock absorption that reduces resistance and noise from the keys.

It sounds like a press release, and in a way it is. These are the points that Asus itself puts forward to prove that the keyboard is worth the money. But is it? First and foremost, I can, fortunately, attest to the build quality. Everything from the individual "feel" of the keys to the noise level, responsiveness, and the overall "fit and finish" of the keyboard is simply sublime. Although I always feel that Keychron offers far more functionality and style than you pay for, there is a leap from there to here, and fortunately also for Asus, which broadly charges double (at least) what Keychron charges. The accompanying wrist rest is magnetic and soft, the RGB effects are per-key and relatively subtle, and the battery should last 120-150 hours with sparing use of the aforementioned RGB effects.

In real daily use, whether it's throwing myself frantically into Anno 117: Pax Romana or spending the whole day scribbling on Gamereactor, the Asus ROG Azoth 96 HE is one of the most comfortable, responsive, and well-designed keyboards I've used in a long time. Whether it is infinitely better than the gaming keyboards you can find for half the price is extremely difficult to assess, but better? Yes, it certainly is.

I was also pleasantly surprised by the small 1.47" OLED display in the upper right corner and the accompanying small switch that acts as a stand-in for a volume wheel. I would still have preferred the latter, of course, and it remains one of the keyboard's only real compromises, but being able to change the activation point of the keys electronically, scroll through RGB effects, or even control the computer through it is pretty cool and functional too.

Furthermore, the Azoth series continues to lean into the enthusiast segment and be quite easy to hot-swap, i.e. without having to solder. It's a smart, user-friendly touch to offer those who want it the ability to customise the keyboard themselves, and I can only applaud that, even if it's not immediately for me.

The only specific complaint, apart from the lack of a good volume wheel, is that Asus, like so many other gaming manufacturers, should rethink their physical design profile and start creating products that appeal to adults who don't necessarily want hardware that screams "I LOVE GAMING". I'm not saying we should hide our hobby - I'm saying that those who can afford to spend £300 on a keyboard and appreciate being able to hot-swap are probably not 13 years old, and therefore this matte black profile could easily be replaced with something more anonymous, industrial, or even more Apple-esque without losing critical functionality or identity. But I may be alone in that criticism.

Regardless, you get a fabulous keyboard that can do it all and more. It's still too expensive, in my opinion. But I can easily see why Asus wants a dedicated place where they can push the boundaries a little, and the 96 HE is the most satisfying keyboard experience I've had this year.