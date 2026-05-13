ASUS Open lets you buy PCs without an operating system

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Finally, one of the major manufacturers of pre-built computers is starting to sell machines without a pre-installed operating system, which obviously opens the door not only to lower prices but also to a world free of bloatware.

ASUS Open, as the concept is called, is a new approach from the manufacturer and is likely to get many enthusiasts actually taking a closer look at their machines. Asus now seems to have realised that there is a growing audience that would rather install their own software than put up with yet another bundle of pre-installed apps and forced AI features.

And even though it's unlikely to attract the "average user," it feels like a smart move. And not to mention that having more options is nice, and in this era when alternative operating systems like Linux are actually becoming significantly more user-friendly, it's truly spot-on.

Is this something that makes you want to check out ASUS machines?