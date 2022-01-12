Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection will land on Nintendo Switch next month

HQ

It took some time, but it's coming eventually - Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection will finally land on Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2022, Ubisoft announced. The whole package is expected to bring the single-player campaigns and all solo DLC of Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations, plus 2 bonus films: Assassin's Creed Lineage and Assassin's Creed Embers.

The collection for Switch has also been enhanced with features such as handheld mode, HD Rumble, a touch screen interface, and an optimised HUD. Other than the digital version, there will also be a physical version available. With the latter, only Assassin's Creed II is on the cartridge and the rest of content will be available as downloads.

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection was initially released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back on November 15, 2016. Have you played it before, and will you get The Ezio Collection on your Switch?