Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe gets new lead scriptwriter

Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe looks to be our next mainline entry in the historical fiction franchise. Taking us far from the lands of Feudal Japan and dropping us into the midst of some good old-fashioned witch trials, we're expecting this to be an AC game unlike any other. However, it will definitely have some elements we're familiar with, including a lead scriptwriter who is very much attuned to the franchise.

Christopher Gilli is joining Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe as the game's lead scriptwriter, as confirmed on LinkedIn (via GamingBolt). Gilli is an Assassin's Creed veteran at this point, having served on Assassin's Creed Origins, Valhalla, and Mirage before leaving Ubisoft back in 2023.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla developer and Batman: Arkham Origins director Benoit Richter is also going to be working on the game. With such important positions still being filled out on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, we might still have a while to wait yet until it gets a proper reveal or launch.