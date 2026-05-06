Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced fixes the game's worst mission type

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Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is a great game, even today. It might make you wonder why we're getting a full remake with Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, but then again, Ubisoft has clearly done its homework to keep the aspects of the game people liked, and try and improve what they criticised the first time around.

In a lengthy new blog post from Ubisoft, we see multiple improvements have been made to stealth, parkour, and combat. The thing that immediately drew my eyes was seeing that eavesdropping and tailing missions are being reworked. No longer will you have to keep an irritating pace with the person you're tailing, as you can now complete a mission even if you lose your target.

"One thing that we really wanted to improve from the original when it comes to stealth was how you would desync from tailing and eavesdropping missions when you were out of range, and that this could be super punishing. We've removed this, so that if you get sidetracked and lose a target while trailing or eavesdropping, you'll still be able to complete the mission," said creative director Paul Fu.

Edward now can crouch whenever he pleases, too, and the observe feature from Assassin's Creed Shadows makes its return here to amp up the stealth experience a bit more. Parkour looks smoother, too, and combat has had an upgrade, with enemies now able to track and respond to your gameplay if it becomes too repetitive. Check it out in some of the videos below:

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