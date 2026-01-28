Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake merchandise have allegedly leaked

Apparently, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, the presumed name for a large-scale remake of the classic, was originally expected to release within the next few months. However, due to Ubisoft's extensive reset of their studios and projects, it has apparently been pushed back.

Despite that, official merchandise associated with the project has already leaked, this time via insider "j0nathan," who was among the first to reveal the name "Resynced" before the official ESRB rating.

He shared an image of what appears to be official merchandise in the form of a statue designed and produced by Pure Arts. Here we see Edward Kenway, who doesn't appear to look significantly different than before - but no one expected him to.

Interestingly, the statue was listed on the resale platform Vinted without any description of its origin. However, the aforementioned insider noted that it's completely new and not associated with anything previously released.

The listing also included official Ubisoft and Pure Arts logos, with a planned release in 2026.