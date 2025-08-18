HQ

As every August, Europe becomes the epicenter of gaming news and major announcements. Cologne will once again host Gamescom in 2025, and it's already confirmed that even more companies and titles will attend than last year.

From major publishers to the smallest indie teams, everyone has a place at Gamescom. This year is even more exciting, as many releases announced or yet to be revealed for the second half of 2025 and early 2026 will be showcased here.

As always, Gamereactor will send a team to the German show to bring you first-hand coverage: all the news, Opening Night Live announcements, hands-on impressions and interviews with the people who make the games we love.



Of course, besides reporting on video games, we also cover world news. And while this massive gaming event takes place, a protest camp has been called in front of Cologne's iconic Cathedral to denounce Germany's growing militarization.

Organizers are positioning this demonstration as a counterpoint to the city's industrial and military presence, highlighting how the surge in defence spending and arms production contrasts sharply with the spirit of peace that many associate with this historic landmark.

The protest comes at a time when Germany is planning one of the most ambitious military expansions in recent history, acquiring new armored vehicles and fighter jets, and dramatically increasing its defence budget. What do you think about this military build-up?