As Amazon's Lord of the Rings MMO officially dies, the company confirms "a new game experience" set in Middle-earth

When layoffs hit Amazon's gaming division last October, it was reported that The Lord of the Rings MMO the company had been working on since at least 2023 was cancelled. Amazon's foray into MMOs seems to be taking a big step back, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's done with the idea of a new LOTR game.

As reported by Eurogamer, Amazon confirmed to the outlet in a statement that a new kind of experience is being worked on. Here's the statement passed onto them in full: "Our creative team continues to explore a compelling new game experience that does justice to Tolkien's world; we are working closely with Middle-earth and remain excited about the IP."

What could that new game experience be? Well, we may already know. Recently, rumours have been flying around about interest in a Hogwarts Legacy-like RPG, giving fans the chance to explore Tolkien's world through the lens of a video game like never before. It has been reported that Crystal Dynamics and the Kingdom Come: Deliverance studio Warhorse are developing a Lord of the Rings RPG, but we don't have official confirmation about either developer working on the game. Therefore, we'll just have to wait and see what Amazon has planned for the future.