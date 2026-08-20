Aryna Sabalenka's World No. 1 title is at risk after another early elimination from Cincinnati

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Aryna Sabalenka has been World No. 1 in the WTA for nearly two years, since October 21, 2024, now surpassing 100 weeks at the top of the ranking (the tenth player in history to achieve that feat). But will she hold the title much longer?

This year, she has won three titles, most notable the "Sunshine Double", winning the WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Miami, but she also lost her eighth Grand Slam final, at the Australian Open (she has a 4/4 record on Grand Slam finals) and has struggled in other competitions: lost at Roland Garros quarter-finals, at Wimbledon round of 16, and round of 16 eliminations from Toronto and now Cincinnati, losing in straight sets to Sara Bejlek.

This means that Sabalenka, now 8,670 points, would lose the World No. 1 title to the Russian-born Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina (8,316 points) if Rybakina reaches the final on Sunday. Currently, Rybakina is in quarter-finals after defeating Diana Shnaider. It would be Rybakina, who is 27, first time as World No. 1, after winning the Australian Open this year.

Next month, the US Open will be key: Sabalenka has won it twice in a row in 2024 and 2025, but recently she has lost to players much lower in the ranking.