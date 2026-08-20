Artisanal gold mine collapses in Central African Republic, over 100 people killed

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An artisanal gold mine has collapsed in the Central African Republic, in the village of Zamboye and near the border with Cameroon. As per Reuters, it's thought the incident has already led to a death toll eclipsing 100 people, but the exact figures have yet to be determined.

Rescue efforts are currently underway and there are plans in place to launch an investigation into the matter to determine what led to the catastrophic collapse, and likewise, who was running the mine at the time.

The report also states Cameroonian authorities are ready to provide medical aid to those who have been injured by the incident and have since crossed the border.