Armed police to be deployed at UK Pride festival following attack in Berlin

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In response to a recent attack at an LGBT+ event in Berlin over the past weekend when one person was killed and 29 were injured, it has been decided that the Brighton Pride Festival happening this coming weekend will be supported by patrolling armed police.

As per Sky News, Sussex Police have confirmed their intention to deploy plain-clothed police officers and "specialist teams" at the event, all to patrol and answer the "heightened concerns about safety".

The Brighton Pride Festival is regarded as the UK's biggest Pride event, with around 500,000 people expected to travel to the area to partake in the activities. This is why the precautions are being taken, especially as the attack at the Berlin event was committed by an individual with supposed links to an Islamic State group. The suspect, Abdul Ballout, drove a van into a crowd at the Berlin festival before proceeding to stab others nearby with a machete. He managed to flee but was found and shot dead by police around 24 hours later.