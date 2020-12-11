Ark II is coming exclusively to PC and Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

One of the many games revealed during The Game Awards was Ark II, which surprised us with a trailer that really didn't reveal what it was all about until we actually got the title. As we wrote earlier today, it has Vin Diesel as the main protagonist, but how big role he'll actually play in the game remains to be seen. Ark II seems to be gorgeous, judging by the fact that the the trailer was rendered with the game engine, and is being released 2022.

A detail we didn't realize at the time of the announcement, was however that the game is in fact PC and Xbox Series S/X exclusive. This was revealed by Head of Global Product Marketing for Xbox, Aaron Greenberg, on Twitter:

"We are excited to be working with the Studios Wildcard team on bringing ARK II staring Vin Diesel exclusively to Xbox Series X|S consoles."

Still, 2022 is quite far away, so we assume there will be plenty of opportunities to write about this game in the future. We look forward to hear more from it.