Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ark II

Ark II is coming 2022 and stars Vin Diesel

It made for one of the more unexpected reveals during the awards show.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Vin Diesel was revealed at tonight's Game Awards to be starting in a big upcoming video game, and no, it wasn't another Fast & Furious title. It was actually Ark II - a sequel to the 2017 survival game. The footage shown was very reminiscent of Horizon: Zero Dawn, and we thought that it was a new IP entirely before the title was eventually revealed.

Besides offering a glimpse into its world with its cinematic trailer, we didn't learn too much about the game. We did, however, find out that it will be coming sometime in 2022.

Ark II

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy