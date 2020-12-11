Ark II is coming 2022 and stars Vin Diesel

You're watching Advertisements

Vin Diesel was revealed at tonight's Game Awards to be starting in a big upcoming video game, and no, it wasn't another Fast & Furious title. It was actually Ark II - a sequel to the 2017 survival game. The footage shown was very reminiscent of Horizon: Zero Dawn, and we thought that it was a new IP entirely before the title was eventually revealed.

Besides offering a glimpse into its world with its cinematic trailer, we didn't learn too much about the game. We did, however, find out that it will be coming sometime in 2022.