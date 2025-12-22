Ark II delays its launch window to 2028

HQ

The future of the Ark franchise isn't in its strongest state on the horizon right now. Snail Games, the publisher of the Wildcard-developed game, has revealed in a meeting with its investors that the sequel to the long-running title, announced during The Game Awards in 2020, now moves its release to the distant and wide release window of 2028. The title will be preceded in late 2027 by the Legacy of Santiago expansion for the current Ark: Survival Ascended.

Ten years after the release of the original Ark instalment, the title continues to draw players to its world of survival and dinosaurs, of which this updated version was released in 2023 using the Unreal Engine 5. Ark Survival Ascended has sold over four million copies across PC, Xbox Series and PS5, and has a very active modding community, with over 5,000 modders having already released. It seems likely, therefore, that the game will continue to grow until the release of this future DLC in late 2027, which the report says will lay the groundwork for both narrative and gameplay mechanics for Ark II.

Will you be able to wait another three years before playing Ark II?