Arcade game WWE 2K Battlegrounds announced

As we recently reported, WWE has confirmed there won't be a WWE2K game this year. Last year's edition was one of the most broken pieces of code we've ever seen, so we're actually happy to see them focus on that instead.

However, this doesn't mean we won't be able to beat each other up with piledrivers, chairs and dropkicks this fall. Instead, 2K Games has now announced WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a more arcade-esque game where the focus seems to be pure fun instead of simulation (this kind of WWE games were quite common back in the day, but the last decade has been dry for party wrestling fans).

We have the first trailer for you to check out below, which has superstars like John Cena, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and The Rock himself throwing punches. The game is being developed by Saber Interactive, so the team that destroyed last years WWE game (Visual Concepts) hasn't gotten the chance to ruin this one, which means we are positive.

We're hoping for casual and fun wrestling anyone can have fun with, preferably playing four at once, and the developers do promise that they are "focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it". No formats have been announced, which likely means that Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X is involved. But we would be very surprised if it wasn't coming for Playstation 4, Xbox One and maybe PC and Switch as well.