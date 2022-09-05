Aquaman actor: "Superhero movies are clown jobs"

HQ

Although actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has already established himself in the film world's superhero genre, he doesn't really see this type of film as the most serious, so to speak. The Watchmen and Aquaman star recently shared a colourful description of the popular genre with Vulture, to say the least, in which he highlighted the importance of distinguishing genres from one another:

"Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you're in. Something like Aquaman, that's clown work. Aquaman is not The Trial of the Chicago 7. You gotta get over yourself. In order to survive and to do it well, you have to play that game and then be crafty about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of 'Wow, I didn't expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I did.'"

If you want to put food on the table, sometimes you have to do a little clown work here and there, in other words. Abdul-Mateen further clarified his statement by posting a picture of himself with a clown nose on Twitter.

