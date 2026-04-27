Apparently we shall soon know the price and launch date for Valve's Steam Machine

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Valve's Steam Machine is coming, but when? And what does it cost? According to Tweak Town, and reported by Insider Gaming's Mike Straw, the time of revealing information is getting closer.

Valve has officially stated that it still plans to ship both the Steam Machine and the Steam Frame headset in 2026. According to sources, pricing is the big issue, with Valve actively debating whether it's willing to "take a loss" in the short term.

While we wait, we can at least speculate. A recent leak suggesting the Steam Controller will cost $100 makes it likely that the Steam Machine's price will still be higher than expected. The compact size and console-like nature of SteamOS are also major factors, as the Steam Machine has the potential to be the first "PC as a gaming console" in terms of ease of use and plug-and-play. Valve's Steam Machine will be available in 512 GB and 1 TB storage capacities.

So, we shall have to wait for a little longer.