Apparent full build of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II leaks online

HQ

Warhammer 40,000 fans are counting down the days until they can step into the heavy boots of Captain Titus once more. Saber Interactive's follow-up to the classic 2011 third-person shooter is looking great with each new showing, and it has even gone gold a couple of months before release.

However, that doesn't mean it's all smooth sailing until September. As spotted by Insider Gaming, what is apparently a full build of the game has leaked online over on 4chan. We're not going to show any of the leaks here, nor are we going to link to where you can find it.

The 70GB torrent file does seem to contain a mostly complete build, but there are certain things missing. If you're looking to avoid spoilers, you might want to start now, as if this leak gains ground, it might be difficult to dodge finding out what happens to Titus.