Anthony Mackie's John Doe and Samoa Joe-Will Arnett's Sweet Tooth return for Twisted Metal's second season

The first season of Peacock's Twisted Metal was a success, debuting to a decent critical reception and a positive fan outlook, with Rotten Tomatoes currently seeing the show register 67% and 93%, respectively. This reception also meant that PlayStation Productions and Peacock soon greenlit a follow-up season and this is about to make its arrival.

The action series will return in the summer, and with it we can expect Anthony Mackie's John Doe to again helm the series alongside Stephanie Beatriz's Quiet, both of whom have to deal with the murderous and crazy killer clown Sweet Tooth, played by a hybrid partnership of Samoa Joe for the physical element and Will Arnett for the voicing. This season however will introduce a few new faces, as John's long-lost sister returns to the fray, a character who goes by the vigilante name of Dollface...

The official synopsis for Twisted Metal's second season adds: "Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface."

As per the firm premiere date for the second season of Twisted Metal, all that we know is it will be in the summer, as no exact date has been announced as of yet.