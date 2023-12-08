Twisted Metal season 2 confirmed for Peacock

HQ

Yours truly is far from the only one that enjoyed Peacock's Twisted Metal show far more than our reviewer Petter did, so the first season's ending left me hoping we'd get more. Turns out, we will.

Anthony Mackie didn't just come on the stage at The Game Awards to announce the winner of Best Ongoing Game. The actor playing the lead as John Doe in the series also confirmed that a second season of Twisted Metal is coming. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith followed this with a press release announcing that all of our favourite characters will return and many new ones will arrive when the show continues by tossing them into the titular tournament at a yet to be specified time in the future.