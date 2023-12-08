Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Peacock's Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal season 2 confirmed for Peacock

Anthony Mackie will return and finally enter the crazy tournament.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yours truly is far from the only one that enjoyed Peacock's Twisted Metal show far more than our reviewer Petter did, so the first season's ending left me hoping we'd get more. Turns out, we will.

Anthony Mackie didn't just come on the stage at The Game Awards to announce the winner of Best Ongoing Game. The actor playing the lead as John Doe in the series also confirmed that a second season of Twisted Metal is coming. Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith followed this with a press release announcing that all of our favourite characters will return and many new ones will arrive when the show continues by tossing them into the titular tournament at a yet to be specified time in the future.

Peacock's Twisted Metal

Related texts

0
Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal
SERIES. Written by Petter Hegevall

We've seen the latest live-action adaptation of a PlayStation video game series.



Loading next content