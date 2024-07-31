Anthony Mackie may have spoiled a guest appearance in Captain America: Brave New World

HQ

Captain America: Brave New World is set to advance the MCU next year, but the action film starring Anthony Mackie might also bring back some familiar faces. It seems that Mackie may have accidentally revealed a big surprise for the film.

Warning: Possible spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World ahead!

In an interview with EW (via Gamespot), Mackie hints that Hulk (portrayed by Mark Ruffalo) might show up in Captain America: Brave New World. This was spotted by Austin Medeiros on Twitter. When asked how 2008's The Incredible Hulk could be significant to Captain America 4, Mackie responded: "It's a different movie, like he green, I'm black."

However, things get interesting when Mackie continues, "And when and if he shows up," before Harrison Ford, who plays Thaddeus Ross and Red Hulk in the movie, interrupts him. Mackie then replies, "Not Red Hulk, the other Hulk. There are multiple Hulks. So when he shows up..."

Whether it's Mackie or Ford who misspoke, you can try to judge for yourself from the clip below. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time rumours have suggested that Hulk (the green one) might appear in Captain America: Brave New World.