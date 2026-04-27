Anthony Joshua confirms comeback fight in July, and will face Tyson Fury in November

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Anthony Joshua, 36, former British unified heavyweight champion between 2017 and 2021, has announced his next fight, the first one after the car accident he suffered in Nigeria on December 29, 2025, where he sustained minor injuries and two close friends died. The accident happened only days after his very publicised fight against YouTuber Jake Paul, where he won by KO in the sixth round, and was broadcast by Netflix.

Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he will fight 35-year-old Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (20 wins, all of them by KO, 1 loss) on July 25th, in a fight billed as "The Comeback", that will take place in Riyadh, and was announced by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority ​chairman Turki Alalshikh. It will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

It will only be the first fight for Joshua in Riyadh, as he has signed a multi-fight deal with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "It's no secret I've taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to ​be ready for stepping back into the ring and today is the next step ​on that journey," said Joshua.

Anthony Joshua will fight Tyson Fury in November

His next opponent? While not officially announced, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn posted on Instagram that the long awaited duel between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, and all-British heavyweight fight, will take place in November, and would be broadcast by Netflix. Both boxers have redefined boxing in Great Britain for the past decade, but had never had the chance to fight until now.