Tyson Fury confirms he wants to fight Anthony Joshua next, "a fight supposed to happen for ten years"

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Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury is making a comeback this Saturday against Arslanbek Makhmudov, a fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium that will be broadcast on Netflix. There no titles up for grabs in this fight, but if he is victorious, fans could finally be gifted a duel between Fury and Anthony Joshua, an "all-British super-fight" that has eluded the sport for a generation, as BBC describes.

Joshua, however, has not confirmed plans to fight again after the car accident he suffered in Nigeria, in which two of his best friends died, and which happened days after his fight with Jake Paul. Fury said that his accident motivated him to return to boxing because "tomorrow is a mystery, and we have to live for today".

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Fury confirmed that he wants to fight with Joshua next. "That fight was supposed to happen so many times over the last 10 years but then someone has had one more fight in between and someone has got knocked out or injured", the 37-year-old said (via ESPN).

"The problem is, in heavyweight boxing, anything can go wrong, there are no easy fights. And if you get knocked upside down, it's finished, it's done", Fury said. "I want the fight next and I am sure that AJ feels the same." However, some think that it would come too late, with the heavyweights at the end of their careers (Joshua is 36).