Another Weapons trailer is here - and it's pure nightmare fuel

How about some nightmare fuel in this June heat? Weapons, Zach Creggers' new horror film, has just unveiled a brand new trailer, and unsurprisingly, it's sweaty, intense, and anxiety-inducing, just as we all hoped it would be.

The plot? As simple as it is brilliant. One night, the children from a single class in the small town of Maybrook disappear at exactly 2:17 in the morning. Julia Garner plays the teacher who stands in front of the empty desks and asks, "What the hell happened here?", while Josh Brolin steps in as the slightly hysterical father who demands answers.

The trailer grabs you with its eerie aesthetic, a sea of little arms reaching out into the night, bloody rituals, and children's voices whispering that something has gone very, very wrong in Maybrook. If Barbarian was a creepy nightmare, Weapons looks set to be a full-scale horror bomb. I'm in, are you? The film premieres in cinemas (in the US) on August 8.

