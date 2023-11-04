Another trailer has dropped for Godzilla Minus One

HQ

Ahead of its theatrical release next month, another trailer has been revealed for Godzilla Minus One, which is the 37th instalment in the Godzilla franchise.

The film, if you're unaware, is set in post-war Japan and it sees the country struggle to defend itself as Godzilla goes on a rampage through its streets.

This new trailer carnage-filled trailer shows Godzilla tearing up skyscrapers, exploding boats and undergoing a pretty wild looking transformation in its closing moments.

Godzilla Minus One is set to hit theatres in the UK and Ireland on 15th December.

You can take a look at the brand new trailer below: