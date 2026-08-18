Another school shooting in the Philippines: One student and the gunman killed

HQ

Today, Tuesday, two students (one the attacker, the other the victim) were killed in a shooting at a secondary school run by the Ateneo University of Zamboanga in the Philippines.

The attacker, a Year 9 pupil, entered the premises with a rifle and a pistol, went into a Year 10 classroom and opened fire. One pupil was killed, after which the attacker took his own life. There were no further fatalities, but two other people were injured, according to reports from Reuters.

The Philippine President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ordered the police to investigate and determine what measures should be taken to prevent violence in schools. The incident comes less than 10 days after the tragic school shooting in Thailand, where a student carried out a shooting at a school on the outskirts of the capital, Bangkok.