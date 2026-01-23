Another rail incident in Spain as tunnel collapse hits Asturias commuter train

HQ

A commuter train in Spain's Asturias region was involved in a new rail incident on Thursday after colliding with debris from a tunnel collapse, authorities said. The accident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. as the train exited the Padrún tunnel. No passengers or crew were injured, though the train sustained visible damage.

According to initial reports, part of the tunnel wall gave way shortly before the train passed through the area. The driver brought the convoy to an immediate stop, checked on passengers, and, after confirming there were no injuries, continued the journey toward Oviedo.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of Spain's rail network following a series of serious accidents in recent days, including the deadly collision in Córdoba and another fatal crash in Catalonia.

Rail traffic was temporarily suspended between Ablaña and Olloniego, a stretch used exclusively by commuter and freight services, meaning long-distance trains were not affected. Engineers were dispatched to inspect the tunnel and secure the area.

Several train drivers later said they had warned for months about the deteriorating condition of the tunnel. They also claimed that no temporary speed restriction had been imposed on the section, despite repeated alerts, raising concerns about whether the incident could have been avoided...