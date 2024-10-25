Another Planet of the Apes movie will arrive in 2027

HQ

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes gave us a return to the world run by chimps earlier this year, and while it might not have won over fans and critics quite as much as the Matt Reeves trilogy, it proved popular and profitable enough to garner another film, it seems.

Now, we have a release window for the second film in the Wes Ball trilogy. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell confirmed that another Apes movie is coming out in 2027. He didn't go into much detail, casually dropping the reveal as he spoke about upcoming Avatar and Predator projects.

In the first movie of this new trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we saw the world long removed from the time of Caesar. We were introduced to Noah, and Proximus Caesar, an ape who wanted to make a kingdom. We'll have to see where the series goes next, but we imagine it'll get bigger with each entry and slowly grow closer to a fully functioning civilisation of apes.