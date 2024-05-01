English
Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab's Treasure has already shifted 100,000 copies

It's unclear how many total players are currently enjoying the game however.

We really enjoyed our time with Another Crab's Treasure, as you can see in our review or video review below. Clearly, many of you who have been excited to check out the game too, as ever since its launch on April 26, the indie game has already sold 100,000 copies.

As Another Crab's Treasure was actually a Game Pass day one launch for both PC and console, no doubt the total number of players is actually higher than this sold copies figure, but regardless of what the actual figures are, it's clear that Aggro Crab's title has been a big success so far.

Another Crab's Treasure

