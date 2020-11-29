English
Follow us
news
Planet Zoo

Animal Talks are coming to Planet Zoo

The feature will be coming as a free update to the base game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Frontier Developments has teased a new feature that will be rolling out to Planet Zoo as a free addition to the base game. Animal Talks will be arriving in the near future and will be a new way for players to engage with their guests.

A forum post details that Animal Talks come with a new information panel and here players will be to schedule talks, pick a species for them to be focused on, and assign a member of staff to be an Educator. Apparently, animals will occasionally react to these talks and will come over to investigate. Educators with a higher training level will increase levels of happiness and education more and this can lead to more donations.

Planet Zoo is available now on PC via Steam and the Frontier Store.

Planet Zoo

Related texts

Planet ZooScore

Planet Zoo
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Those looking for a modern take on zoo management should definitely give this a go."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy