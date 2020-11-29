Animal Talks are coming to Planet Zoo

You're watching Advertisements

Frontier Developments has teased a new feature that will be rolling out to Planet Zoo as a free addition to the base game. Animal Talks will be arriving in the near future and will be a new way for players to engage with their guests.

A forum post details that Animal Talks come with a new information panel and here players will be to schedule talks, pick a species for them to be focused on, and assign a member of staff to be an Educator. Apparently, animals will occasionally react to these talks and will come over to investigate. Educators with a higher training level will increase levels of happiness and education more and this can lead to more donations.

Planet Zoo is available now on PC via Steam and the Frontier Store.