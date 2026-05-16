Andy Serkis doesn't "see any difference" between acting in video games or in films and television

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As video games continue to grow and evolve, we are seeing titles being used as inspiration for movies and television more frequently, and likewise, many more traditional film and television stars are making the leap to appear in video game roles. Lashana Lynch will soon headline the Directive 8020, Jodie Comer and David Harbour starred in Alone in the Dark, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba appeared in Cyberpunk 2077, Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Elle Fanning and more starred in Death Stranding, and of course there's also Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which featured Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis among others.

Talking about the latter star, in a recent interview with Variety (as noticed by PC Gamer), Serkis explained how he treats video games and doesn't believe they are any different to acting roles in film, television, and even on stage.

"I don't see any difference between that and acting in films or on stage or TV. It's exactly the same. You approach the character and build a character in the same way. My first engagement with video games was with a company called Ninja Theory, and we made a game called 'Heavenly Sword' for Playstation 3. At that point, actors looked down on video games as like, 'I wouldn't get involved in a videogame'. Now, young actors are coming out of drama schools, and they're like 'I really wanna be in a video game'."

Do you think we'll start to see more major actors in video games, and if so, who would you like to see starring in a game?