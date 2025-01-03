Andrew Garfield shoots down Spider-Man 4 rumors

Despite the buzz surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man 4 in the MCU, Garfield is quick to squash any hope of his return. The actor, who briefly swung back into the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), shared in a recent interview with GQ UK that he's not about to reprise his version of Peter Parker. "I'm gonna disappoint you," Garfield said, alluding to the reports that suggested he'd join Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire for the fourth installment.

While Garfield's return to Spidey's web has long been a hot topic, the actor has previously expressed his love for the role. However, it would have to be the right fit, something fresh and exciting that would add to the Spider-Man legacy. "I'd 100% come back if it was the right thing, something unique that I can really sink my teeth into," he said in an interview in October. But fans hoping for more of his Peter Parker are going to have to keep waiting.

As the Spider-Man franchise gets set to soar again with a new chapter in 2026, Garfield seems to be more focused on doing work that aligns with his soul. The actor shared how he's entering a new phase in his career, focusing more on personal fulfillment in his roles. While he remains open to new opportunities, he revealed that the idea of reprising a big franchise role, like Spider-Man, isn't currently on his radar.

Do you think Garfield's Spidey days are truly behind him, or is he just keeping things under wraps for now?