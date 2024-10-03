Andrew Garfield on returning as Spider-Man: "I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing"

HQ

Considering that Andrew Garfield is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the many Spider-Men, the question is whether or when we'll see his version of Peter Parker again. As we're still waiting to hear about Tom Holland's return as the 'primary' Spider-Man in the MCU, it's unclear if Garfield's version is a priority for Marvel Studios, but that doesn't change the fact that the actor would be interested in suiting up and becoming the web-slinger again.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire, when asked if he'd return, Garfield notes: "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return."

As we're well into the Multiverse Saga, perhaps we'll get another dose of Garfield's character, either as a cameo or a more substantial role as was the case in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Would you like to see more of Garfield's Spider-Man?