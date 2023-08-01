Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield on The Amazing Spider-Man 3: "There's a story happening in a universe somewhere"

The actor states that "there's endless potential" with the character.

Despite both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's no sign that either version of the character will be returning in the future with new standalone adventures.

However, speaking in an official art book for the movie (thanks Spider-Man News), when asked about The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Garfield stated:

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere. There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

Despite Sony having a rather significant universe of Spider-Man characters in the works, there's no real word as to which Spider-Man exists in that universe, so perhaps we'll get to see Garfield returning one day to deal with all the threats that are emerging.

Would you like to see Garfield back as the web-slinger?

