Analogue teams up with Supreme for stylised editions of the Pocket

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In a crossover you probably didn't have on your bingo card, it has now been revealed Analogue is teaming up with Supreme to make special editions of the Pocket with Supreme stylings and branding.

In total, there are two new editions of the Pocket system, with one having a red glossy finish and another having a 24K gold-plated body, both of which have the Supreme logo etched into their body, on top of a few other brand style choices made to reflect the lifestyle company.

Otherwise, aside from the aesthetic and appearance changes, the gadgets are exactly the same as the base models, meaning if you already have a collection of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance cartridges, they will work seamlessly with these highly likely much pricier editions of the systems.

As for the pricing, this has yet to be confirmed, nor has the exact release date, as we're simply told the crossover will launch these themed versions "soon".

It should be also noted this crossover is just the latest part of Supreme's effort to create stylised and branded versions of other existing products, not least a Dyson vacuum, a Spalding basketball cart, a Kodak camera, a Lambretta X300 scooter, and more.