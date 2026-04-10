An Xbox engineer is asking fans what features they want for their consoles: Here are some proposals

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Xbox is clearly entering a new era right now. Since Asha Sharma took over, the vibe has shifted noticeably. She's already killed off the "This is an Xbox" campaign, announced the next generation hardware Project Helix, and started rolling out a series of quality-of-life updates to Xbox Series X|S.

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With all these changes underway, one question keeps coming up: what can be done to improve the Xbox consoles? Engineer Bill Ridmann, who's been at Xbox since 2005, recently posted on X asking fans directly: "We are rocking and rolling on bringing new Xbox console features! What do you all want added?"

Some of the most popular requests are genuinely interesting. For example, Jez Corden is pushing for Xbox to get its own version of PlayStation's Platinum trophy, a special achievement for 100% completing a game, as he replies in another post on X: "Completion achievements is something I get asked about alot."

Others want themed rewards tied to specific achievements, like icons, wallpapers and themes. There are also calls for gyroscope controls on the controller, the ability to take screenshots from the dashboard, and even a comeback for the classic Xbox 360 interface with avatars.

Sharma herself confirms in another post on X that Xbox has now formed a dedicated team focused entirely on fan feedback and new features: "We stood up a dedicated team to focus on fan feedback. Here are a few Achievements updates rolling out today, more coming soon."

If you could add one single feature to your Xbox right now, what would it be?