An old favourite returns to PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium next week

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The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue titles have been revealed for next Tuesday, the 19th of May, and alongside some new games, we get the return of an old favourite that had disappeared from the service for quite some time. Red Dead Redemption 2 makes its return to PS Plus Extra and Premium, letting us jump into Rockstar's version of the Old West right before they're giving us another modern-era game with Grand Theft Auto VI.

Of course, it's not just Red Dead Redemption 2 being added to the service, and in PlayStation's latest blog post, we see that we're also getting Star Wars Outlaws, Bramble: The Mountain King, The Thaumaturge, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Broken Sword - Shadows of the Templar: Reforged, and Enotria: The Last Song in the PS Plus Extra catalogue. Premium subscribers get access to all of those games, and the original Time Crisis as part of the PlayStation Classics Catalogue.

A couple of Soulslikes, a lot of AA games from the last couple of years, and some bigger hits to act as your main blockbuster titles. Not a bad haul for PS Plus subscribers, and they can dig into the entire line-up at their leisure from the 19th of May.