An AI tool allows users to recreate their exes

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People have different ways to deal the feeling of being heartbroken. As reported by Dexerto, an open-source tool called Ex.skill aims to help its users navigate through the grieving process after ending a relationship.

Ex.skill creates an AI agent based on sources taken from text chats, social media posts, photos, and even the user's own recollection of events with their previous partner. This agent can then interact with a user as if it were that person. Three different scenarios are listed: a casual chat, memory lane and late night emo. These conversations read like normal banter between couples.

Creators of this open-source tool are clearly expecting some kind of trouble, since they state that the project is intended "for personal reflection and emotional healing only, not for harassment, stalking, or privacy invasion".

This isn't the wildest thing someone has used an AI for. According to Dexerto, in Japan a woman got married to an AI agent that she created using ChatGPT following the breakup of her real three-year engagement.